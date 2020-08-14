Advertisement

Multiple street lights without power

Multiple street lights in area have lost power
Multiple street lights in area have lost power(None)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple street lights have lost power along 32nd Ave. The street lights on the overpass, the 3200 block of 32nd Ave, as well as the light going to Essentia on 32nd are currently not working.

Fargo police also says lights along Main Ave. are also out.

They said to treat “dark intersections” as all way stops.

Lights out along 8th St S. in Moorhead are reported to be out as well.

A First Alert Weather day is declared for Friday, meaning severe and dangerous weather can be expected throughout the day.

Stay weather aware with the VNL weather app, find it for free in the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Related Stories
August 14 Storm Photos
From the roof of Luther Family Ford beside your weather cam.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Owner: Car starts on fire shortly after buying it

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The owner says it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 just outside of Park Rapids.

Headlines

August 14 Storm Photos

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By David Spofford
August 14 Storm Photos

News

Emergency crews rushing to multiple power line fires in metro

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
A First Alert Weather day is declared for Friday, meaning severe and dangerous weather can be expected throughout the day.

News

UPDATE: Crews responding to fire in Fargo during thunderstorm

Updated: 1 hour ago
The call for that fire came in around 10 a.m., right when rain dumped in the city and lightning was lighting up the sky.

Latest News

News

Car flips in front yard, person must be rescued from vehicle

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Scanner traffic indicates a person is trapped in the vehicle and has to be rescued.

Valley Today

Storms bring power outages to Red River Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Stay with Valley News Live throughout the day to stay informed on severe weather that could impact your day.

Valley Today

Ex-cop’s video captures crowd’s horror during Floyd arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
Newly released body-camera video from a third officer involved in George Floyd’s arrest captures for the first time the growing horror of onlookers who repeatedly pleaded with the officers to get off Floyd.

Valley Today

Golf-ball-sized hail in West Fargo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
Heavy rain and hail moved through parts of West Fargo Friday morning.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 14

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Valley Today

Storms Throughout The Valley - 7:05AM Update

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW