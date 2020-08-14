Multiple street lights without power

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple street lights have lost power along 32nd Ave. The street lights on the overpass, the 3200 block of 32nd Ave, as well as the light going to Essentia on 32nd are currently not working.

Fargo police also says lights along Main Ave. are also out.

They said to treat “dark intersections” as all way stops.

Lights out along 8th St S. in Moorhead are reported to be out as well.

A First Alert Weather day is declared for Friday, meaning severe and dangerous weather can be expected throughout the day.

