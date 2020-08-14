Local high school sports are a go, what to expect at the next game

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The safe return of fall high school sports in the valley will be a complex task, amid the pandemic. School leaders say they're ready for the challenge.

"We're cautiously optimistic, I think is the term that a lot of activities directors are using right now," said Jay DeCann, Activities Director at West Fargo High School.

DeCann said he’s ready to see kids back on the playing fields; all teams he says are already taking precautions.

"As you can see, we've all got our masks right, and so any time that we cannot properly social distance indoors, we will always have our mask," said DeCann.

"Just have to social distance and wear masks when we're inside," said Tony Leal, West Fargo High School Freshman.

Tony Leal is ready to kick off freshman year, even if it means wearing a mask while practicing.

DeCann says the gym will start out at 40% capacity, and within the next week or so, they'll have a video camera installed so community members can catch the action.

"We're spraying down all of our soccer balls, volleyballs, footballs, any pads, any equipment that gets touched and handled," said DeCann.

Players, coaches, and other sports enthusiasts are keeping their fingers crossed as they try to maintain.

"Being around friends is what we wanted to do all summer and we didn't get to do that, but football gives up an opportunity to do that," said Leal.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association has released guidelines for all districts to follow for re-opening sports & activities. To learn more about that, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.