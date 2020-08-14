Advertisement

Golf-ball-sized hail in West Fargo

By Lisa Budeau
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Large hail is likely to have done damage in West Fargo Friday morning.

You can see in the attached picture that some hail was the size of a golf ball.

Tara Ferkinhoff of West Fargo took that picture. She says she is worried about damage to her home and vehicle that was parked in the driveway when the storm moved through.

The hail fell during the 6 a.m. hour.

