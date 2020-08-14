Advertisement

Emergency crews rushing to multiple power line fires in metro

Just one of the scenes crews are responding to. A power line went down by 14th St. and 5th Ave. S in Fargo.
Just one of the scenes crews are responding to. A power line went down by 14th St. and 5th Ave. S in Fargo.(Joshua Peguero, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency and city crews in the metro are rushing to multiple calls for power line fires or arcing wires as a thunderstorm moves into the metro.

Multiple calls are in for fire fighters to check out scenes all over town. The calls range from branches on power lines, to fire moving up and down the power lines and power poles smoldering.

A First Alert Weather day is declared for Friday, meaning severe and dangerous weather can be expected throughout the day.

Stay weather aware with the VNL weather app, find it for free in the Google Play and Apple App stores.

