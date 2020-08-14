UPDATE: Crews responding to fire in Fargo during thunderstorm

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: What originally was a call for a house fire turned out to be a power line fire after a tree branch fell on the lines.

The call came in to the 400 block of 14th St. S. in Fargo around 10 a.m., right when rain dumped in the city and lightning was lighting up the sky.

The fire was put out by the time crews arrived, but they still patrolled the area to make sure no major damage was done.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.