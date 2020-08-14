Car flips in front yard, person must be rescued from vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working the scene of an unusual crash where a car flipped in a front yard.

The call came in to authorities around 10 Friday morning to the 300 block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo.

Scanner traffic indicates a person is trapped in the vehicle and has to be rescued.

We have a crew heading to the scene, stay with Valley News Live as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.