Advertisement

California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dry vegetation fueled three wildfires near Los Angeles amid warnings Friday that the risk of new blazes erupting was high as temperatures spike and humidity levels drop during a statewide heat wave.

A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes, it had charred 17 square miles (44.5 square kilometers) of brush and trees.

Cooler overnight temperatures helped firefighters increase containment of that fire, but the forecast called for hot, dry weather with extremely dangerous fire conditions because of possible gusty winds, a fire update said Thursday night.

California's heat wave was expected to last through the weekend, bringing triple-digit temperatures and extreme fire danger to many parts of the state.

Preliminary damage assessments found that at least three structures burned in the Lake Hughes area north of Los Angeles, but authorities said they believed more had been damaged or destroyed.

There was no containment of a blaze that blackened foothills above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa. It churned through nearly 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of brush and was moving away from homes, but some evacuations were ordered.

Another blaze came dangerously close to a neighborhood in the city of Corona, east of Los Angeles, before crews controlled it. And a Northern California fire in the community of Sloughhouse, near Sacramento, burned about 500 acres (202 hectares) before firefighters stopped its forward spread.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|

News

Multiple street lights without power

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Police says to treat “dark intersections” as all way stops.

National Politics

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that will test the former vice president’s ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize a winning coalition.

National

3 charged in Chili’s hostess attack caught on video in La.

Updated: 36 minutes ago
A 17-year-old hostess at the restaurant told the group only six people are allowed at a table at a time due to social distancing requirements.

Latest News

News

Owner: Car starts on fire shortly after buying it

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The owner says it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 just outside of Park Rapids.

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Durham’s Trump-Russia probe

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

Headlines

August 14 Storm Photos

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By David Spofford
August 14 Storm Photos

National Politics

Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Policy changes to slow delivery at the U.S. Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs, according to Democratic senators.

National Politics

Trump’s younger brother, Robert, is hospitalized in New York

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Robert Trump, the brother of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized in New York.

News

Emergency crews rushing to multiple power line fires in metro

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
A First Alert Weather day is declared for Friday, meaning severe and dangerous weather can be expected throughout the day.