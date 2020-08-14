Weather
Invest In Your Valley
Sports
Video
Contests
Back To School
COVID-19 Updates
KVLY Livestream
Closings
Request Closings Login
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Entertainment
Economy
Education
Environment
Science
Technology
COVID-19 Updates
Back To School
KVLY Livestream
KX4 Livestream
Fargo CW Livestream
CBS News Live
City Of Fargo Livestream
Healthier Me
Election Results
Weather
Maps
River Levels
Road Conditions
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Cash Wise Photo Contest
Skycam Network
Headlines
Sports
Scoreboard
Bison Huddle
Bison Football Show
UND Corner
Sports Videos
About Us
Meet the Team
News/Weather App Support
Valley News Live Jobs
Advertise With Us
Invest In Your Valley
VNL Ad Solutions
Video
POVnow
North Dakota Today
Valley Today
Community
Community Calendar
What's On
NBC
CBS All Access
CW
MeTV
Heroes & Icons
Contests
VNL Deals
VNL Employment
Submit Photos & Video
Full Court Press with Greta VanSusteren
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Midwest Grill'n
Mr. Food
14 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
August 14 Storm Photos
From the roof of Luther Family Ford beside your weather cam.
(Valley News Live)
By
David Spofford
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT
|
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Forecast
FIRST ALERT: SEVERE STORMS FRIDAY
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Lisa Green
Thunderstorm activity increase this afternoon in the east. Some of the storms may become more robust with an isolated severe storm possible in some of the same counties that dealt with severe weather this morning.
Forecast
Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 14
Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW
Forecast
Weather - Valley Today Weather - 4:50AM Update
Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY
Forecast
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - August 13
Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Latest News
Forecast
News - 5:00PM News August 13 - Part 4
Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Forecast
Weather - 5:00PM Weather - August 13
Updated: 18 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Forecast
Weather - Noon Weather - August 13
Updated: 23 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Forecast
Weather - Valley Today Morning Forecast - August 13
Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY
Forecast
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - August 12
Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Forecast
Weather - Noon Weather - August 12
Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4