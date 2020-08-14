Advertisement

3 charged in Chili’s hostess attack caught on video in La.

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three women are behind bars, facing battery charges after viral video captured an alleged attack on a hostess at Chili’s.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a large group of women arrived at Chili’s on Constitution Avenue on Aug. 9 requesting to dine at the same table. Kelsy Wallace, a 17-year-old hostess at the restaurant, told the group only six people are allowed at a table at a time due to social distancing requirements.

Police say Wallace was then physically assaulted by multiple women. The incident was captured on camera and widely circulated.

Tammy is facing aggravated second-degree battery charges. The other two women are facing charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

More: Teenage Chili’s hostess reportedly attacked by large group of women after trying to enforce COVID-19 guidelines

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|

News

Multiple street lights without power

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Police says to treat “dark intersections” as all way stops.

National Politics

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that will test the former vice president’s ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize a winning coalition.

Latest News

News

Owner: Car starts on fire shortly after buying it

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The owner says it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 just outside of Park Rapids.

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Durham’s Trump-Russia probe

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

Headlines

August 14 Storm Photos

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By David Spofford
August 14 Storm Photos

National Politics

Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Policy changes to slow delivery at the U.S. Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs, according to Democratic senators.

National Politics

Trump’s younger brother, Robert, is hospitalized in New York

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Robert Trump, the brother of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized in New York.

News

Emergency crews rushing to multiple power line fires in metro

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
A First Alert Weather day is declared for Friday, meaning severe and dangerous weather can be expected throughout the day.