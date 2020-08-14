Advertisement

152 new Covid cases, 1 additional death in ND

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 152 new cases of COVID-19 along with 1 new death in the state.

In total, 121 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 2.8%.

There are now 1,099 active cases in North Dakota, with 65 patients hospitalized.

