Walz names new budget chief with state facing $4.7B deficit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -

Gov. Tim Walz has named Jim Schowalter as his new commissioner of management and budget to replace Myron Frans, who is leaving for a senior post at the University of Minnesota.

Schowalter is returning to an agency he led in Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration.

He also served as budget director under Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

The governor’s office points out that Schowalter helped the Dayton administration resolve a $6.2 billion budget deficit that led to a government shutdown.

That experience will come in handy with Minnesota facing a projected $4.7 billion shortfall for its 2022-23 budget due to the pandemic.