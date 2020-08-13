Two arrested, 11 lbs of meth found after MN drug raid

LITCHFIELD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two people are sitting in jail and authorities are sitting on hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs after a raid.

Drug Task Force agents searched a home in Litchfield on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

During the search, they found 11.6 pounds of meth, nine pounds of marijuana and over $72,000 in cash. The meth has an estimated street value of around $150,000.

A 33-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman both from Litchfield were arrested and taken to the Meeker County Jail.

