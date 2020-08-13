Advertisement

Senate GOP ousts Walz cabinet member amid pandemic dispute

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate showed their displeasure with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz by ousting his commissioner of labor and industry amid a dispute over the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate voted 34-32 Wednesday not to confirm Peggy Lippink, whose agency has been in charge of workplace safety during the pandemic.

GOP leaders did not publicly announce their plans for the vote in advance, prompting Democratic leaders to denounce the move as a shameful political ploy.

Walz called it “political payback” and expressed fear that Senate Republicans will now go after his health commissioner, Jan Malcolm.

Latest News

Valley Today

Prosecutors want joint trial for 4 ex-cops in Floyd death

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Prosecutors are asking a judge to try four fired Minneapolis police officers jointly in George Floyd’s death.

Valley Today

South Dakota’s governor to build security fence around residence

Updated: 1 hour ago
South Dakota officials say they plan to build a security fence budgeted for $400,000 around the official governor’s residence to protect Gov. Kristi Noem. Noem’s office did not give specifics on any threats.

Valley Today

Authorities identify John Doe found in North Dakota in 1982

Updated: 1 hours ago
Authorities have identified a John Doe whose body was found in the Missouri River near Williston in 1982.

Valley Today

One person arrested after car, foot chase in West Fargo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Police tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver kept going and eventually ditched the vehicle and ran off.

Latest News

Valley Today

UPDATE: Burglary call turns out to be scary domestic dispute at Moorhead apartment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The news team at Valley News Live heard scanner chat indicate someone tried breaking into an apartment there and then took off.

News

Loved ones remember Perham couple killed in motorcycle accident during Sturgis Rally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A Perham couple died Tuesday afternoon doing what they loved most, riding bikes at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Noise from The Lights causes nearby resident to move

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Neighbors question concerts running into the night.

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Aug 12

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 3

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD