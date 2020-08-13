Advertisement

Semi goes up in flames, driver no where to be found

Authorities found this semi fully engulfed in flames, and the driver could not be found.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. AUGUSTA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out what happened before a semi went up in flames and where the driver is.

Authorities say a passerby called in the fire around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 on Co. Rd. 75 in St. Augusta.

When deputies arrived, they saw the 2016 Freightliner, pictured above, fully engulfed in flames.

Eventually the fire was put out.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started and why the semi was left by the side of the road.

