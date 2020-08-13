Remains of exhumed baby returned to grave in North Dakota

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) -

The remains of a newborn girl have been returned to a grave in Valley City a year after they were exhumed in a decades-old cold case.

The remains were buried again Tuesday at Hillside Cemetery in a ceremony attended by Barnes County and Valley City officials.

The body of the infant, later called Baby Rebecca, was found in the underbrush near the Valley City State University campus on April 15, 1981.

Investigators revealed the newborn child died from asphyxia shortly after she was born.

In July of 2019, Valley City police exhumed the remains and sent them to a lab in Texas for DNA testing to determine her parental origins.

The search for her parents continues.