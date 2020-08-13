Advertisement

Prosecutors want joint trial for 4 ex-cops in Floyd death

(KFYR)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Prosecutors are asking a judge to try four fired Minneapolis police officers jointly in George Floyd’s death.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday filed a memo arguing that evidence against the four is similar and that a single trial would spare witnesses and family members from the trauma of multiple trials.

Ellison also argues that holding one trial would allow the community and the nation to absorb the impact of the verdicts for the four officers at once.

Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Three other officers are accused of aiding and abetting in Floyd’s death.

All four officers were fired.

Latest News

News

Senate GOP ousts Walz cabinet member amid pandemic dispute

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate showed their displeasure with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz by ousting his commissioner of labor and industry amid a dispute over the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Valley Today

South Dakota’s governor to build security fence around residence

Updated: 1 hour ago
South Dakota officials say they plan to build a security fence budgeted for $400,000 around the official governor’s residence to protect Gov. Kristi Noem. Noem’s office did not give specifics on any threats.

Valley Today

Authorities identify John Doe found in North Dakota in 1982

Updated: 1 hours ago
Authorities have identified a John Doe whose body was found in the Missouri River near Williston in 1982.

Valley Today

One person arrested after car, foot chase in West Fargo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Police tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver kept going and eventually ditched the vehicle and ran off.

Latest News

Valley Today

UPDATE: Burglary call turns out to be scary domestic dispute at Moorhead apartment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The news team at Valley News Live heard scanner chat indicate someone tried breaking into an apartment there and then took off.

News

Loved ones remember Perham couple killed in motorcycle accident during Sturgis Rally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A Perham couple died Tuesday afternoon doing what they loved most, riding bikes at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Noise from The Lights causes nearby resident to move

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Neighbors question concerts running into the night.

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Aug 12

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 3

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD