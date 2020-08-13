President Trump set to visit Minnesota next week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden kicks off his campaign with newly-selected vice president Kamala Harris, President Trump has announced his plans to visit Minnesota.

Trump is expected to visit a number of states next week, including Wisconsin, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, according to White House officials. He will make his Minnesota stop in Mankato and his Wisconsin stop in Oshkosh, both on Monday.

Officials say the visits to Minnesota and Wisconsin are scheduled for Monday of next week.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.