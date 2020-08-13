Advertisement

President Trump set to visit Minnesota next week

President Donald Trump speaks at an event called "Kids First: Getting America's Children Safely Back to School" in the State Dining room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at an event called "Kids First: Getting America's Children Safely Back to School" in the State Dining room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden kicks off his campaign with newly-selected vice president Kamala Harris, President Trump has announced his plans to visit Minnesota.

Trump is expected to visit a number of states next week, including Wisconsin, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, according to White House officials. He will make his Minnesota stop in Mankato and his Wisconsin stop in Oshkosh, both on Monday.

Officials say the visits to Minnesota and Wisconsin are scheduled for Monday of next week.

