Packages reported stolen from Fargo neighborhood as USPS reports a 50 percent increase in volume

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Tanya Grieger says she’s been ordering more stuff online lately, like others, as the pandemic forces a majority of Americans to work remotely.

Although she was leaving Fargo for the weekend, Grieger had a few items set to arrive on Saturday. They were masks for her kids, a dress, and a gift from her employer Sanford Hospital honoring her for 25 years of service.

“I got home Sunday afternoon and expected to see those packages still sitting there,” Grieger said.

Yet, they weren’t there and as she looked through her home surveillance system, she said she found the culprit.

“I’m not concerned about the packages. I want him to get caught for what he did.” Grieger said.

Before the holiday season even began, she was hit by a porch pirate.

In the video timestamped August 8, a maroon colored minivan at around 6:48 a.m is seen driving around Grieger’s house. It passes once and then circles back. A man wearing a mask gets out of the vehicle and proceeds to walk to her front door, taking her stuff.

“It had no plates in the front or in the back,” Grieger said.

She reported the incident to the Fargo Police Department.

“He specifically told me that it would be filed as an inactive investigation unless they get more information,” she said.

That falls in line with a policy change the city attorney’s office announced last year not giving priority to package thefts since they’re so many of them.

Despite that, Grieger said she and her neighbors are forming a neighborhood package watch.

“I said, ‘how about we all just do that from now on,’” she said. “If you see packages on each other’s steps, let’s just take them and text each other and say, ‘hey I have your packages.‘”

The United States Postal Service told us it’s reporting a nearly 50 percent nationwide increase in parcel volume.

Yet, USPS denied providing exact numbers on Thursday for the Fargo area after doing so twice on April 8 and 24.

Floyd Wagner, who now leads USPS media communication for the Dakotas, said it has to do with competition from other shipping companies.

The increase in package volumes at USPS comes as the agency is reporting that mail is being delivered more slowly as the new postmaster general implements changes. That includes not allowing employees to work overtime.

