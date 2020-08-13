Advertisement

Otter Tail County man admitted to sexually abusing two young girls, court documents say

Charles Johnson OTC mug
Charles Johnson OTC mug(Otter Tail County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERS PRAIRIE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Parkers Prairie, Minn. man is facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually abusing two young girls three times.

26-year-old Charles Johnson is charged with six counts of second degree criminal sex conduct.

According to court documents, Johnson admitted to police that in the summer of 2017 he was touching himself under a blanket in the living room when the two young victims, ages two and three, pulled the blanket off. Johnson says he directed the victims to ‘assist’ him. Johnson told officers similar situations happened two other times that week.

In an interview with a child protection specialist, documents say one of the young victims said she had to wash off ‘the milk’ on her hands afterward.

Johnson told police he has felt extremely guilty since it happened and that it hasn’t happened since.

If convicted on all six charges, Johnson could face over 100 years in prison.

