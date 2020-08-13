One person arrested after car, foot chase in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is spending time in jail after a car, turned foot chase in West Fargo.

It all happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 12 when dispatch tell Valley News Live they got a call for a traffic stop.

Police tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver kept going and eventually ditched the vehicle and ran off.

People living near the Park West Garden apartments say they saw police shining flashlights into windows searching for the suspect.

One man was eventually arrested.

More details are expected to be released from authorities on Thursday.

