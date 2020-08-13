Advertisement

One person arrested after car, foot chase in West Fargo

People living in this apartment building saw police shining lights into windows, searching for the suspect.
People living in this apartment building saw police shining lights into windows, searching for the suspect.(Aaron Dixon, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is spending time in jail after a car, turned foot chase in West Fargo.

It all happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 12 when dispatch tell Valley News Live they got a call for a traffic stop.

Police tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver kept going and eventually ditched the vehicle and ran off.

People living near the Park West Garden apartments say they saw police shining flashlights into windows searching for the suspect.

One man was eventually arrested.

More details are expected to be released from authorities on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Authorities identify John Doe found in North Dakota in 1982

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Authorities have identified a John Doe whose body was found in the Missouri River near Williston in 1982.

Valley Today

Moorhead police searching for more information on early morning burglary call

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The news team at Valley News Live heard scanner chat indicate someone tried breaking into an apartment there and then took off.

News

Loved ones remember Perham couple killed in motorcycle accident during Sturgis Rally

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A Perham couple died Tuesday afternoon doing what they loved most, riding bikes at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Noise from The Lights causes nearby resident to move

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Neighbors question concerts running into the night.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Aug 12

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 2

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Family, Friends remember Perham couple killed in motorcycle accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Noise from "The Lights" causing trouble for nearby residents

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD