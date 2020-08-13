Advertisement

NSIC suspends all sports competion through December 31

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference(Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - In light of the NCAA Board of Governors’ decision to direct all institutions and conferences to meet specific requirements to conduct fall sports and the NCAA Division II Presidents Council’s announcement that all NCAA Division II fall championships are canceled, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s Board of Directors has canceled NSIC fall competition & championships, and has suspended all athletic competition through December 31, 2020.The NSIC recognizes the value an NCAA championship experience provides for student-athletes and that was a factor in the analysis.

However, health and safety concerns prevailed in the league’s decision. Additionally, current recommendations for testing, exposure, and quarantine make it very difficult for a season to be successfully completed at an institution or across the conference without severe disruptions.”The league’s initial decision to delay the start of fall sports was made with the rationale to allow campuses the ability to focus solely on reopening safely for their broader university communities,” said NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind. “In light of the recent decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors, it is no longer feasible to conduct outside competition this fall semester.

Our student-athletes deserve a competitive experience that provides a greater degree of safety and certainty than current conditions would allow. We believe now is the right time to provide clarity to our student-athletes so we can turn our efforts towards helping institutions reopen and ensuring a safe return to campus to start the academic year.”Although the NSIC will not conduct a league schedule for 2020 fall sports, competition is an integral part of the student-athlete experience, therefore, the membership is committed to exploring meaningful opportunities and experiences for fall student-athletes in the spring, if it can be done reasonably and safely. The conference will continue to monitor the landscape and conditions surrounding the pandemic, locally, regionally, and nationally, and make any decisions or announcements, as necessary. 

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00 PM Sports Aug 12

Updated: 13 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Aug 11

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

More questions than answers following Summit League decision to postpone fall sports

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
THE SUMMIT LEAGUE HAS JOINED THE GROWING LIST OF COLLEGE CONFERENCES ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO POSTPONE FALL SPORTS TO THE SPRING.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Aug 10

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Sports

Summit League postpones fall sports to Spring 2021

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
The Summit League President's Council voted unanimously this afternoon to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports

Bison Huddle

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 10

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - Big 10 looking at pulling the plug on all fall sports

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - UND Athletics Director Bill Chaves on 2020 MVFC Fall Football Season

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT

Sports

Sports - Matt Larson Interview on 2020 MVFC Football Season

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.