Advertisement

Noise from The Lights causes nearby resident to move

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Designed to entertain, from new bars to live music, The Lights has become a headache for nearby neighbors.

“It’s very loud when you have to work in the morning and have to listen to that until midnight to 1 o’clock in the morning,” Paige Johnston of West Fargo said. “It’s hard to get up.”

Johnston says the noise is too much.

It’s more than an inconvenience, it’s forcing her out of her home.

“I’m moving because of it,” Johnston said. “Just getting up in the morning, it’s hard to do when you are listening to that all night.”

She says the concerts should end earlier, especially during the week, wondering about the city’s noise ordinance.

According to city ordinance 15-14, it’s against the law for any person to “make loud, unnecessary, or unusual noise or any noise which either annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others within the limits of the city of West Fargo.”

And the trouble goes beyond the noise.

“The traffic, people walking through your yard, everything that goes along with the concerts,” Johnston said. “It gets to be an awful lot.”

Another neighbor who did not want to go on camera tells us Johnston is not alone. It keeps her kids up at night, so she will be moving from the neighborhood as well.

The City of West Fargo has received multiple formal complaints about the noise coming from The Lights. They are working on compiling those documents for Valley News Live.

West Fargo city leaders say they are working with EPIC Events and West Fargo Events to address the issue.

To view the West Fargo noise ordinance, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Loved ones remember Perham couple killed in motorcycle accident during Sturgis Rally

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A Perham couple died Tuesday afternoon doing what they loved most, riding bikes at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 1

Updated: 57 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 3

Updated: 57 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Aug 12

Updated: 57 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 2

Updated: 57 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Family, Friends remember Perham couple killed in motorcycle accident

Updated: 57 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Noise from "The Lights" causing trouble for nearby residents

Updated: 57 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00 PM Sports Aug 12

Updated: 57 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Bystander rescues family pet after house goes up in flames

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrea Larson
A bystander rescued a family pet from the backyard of a home, after the house went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

News

Breaking down amount of PPE for K-12, college

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
The first day of school is fast approaching for K-12 and college students across the Valley.