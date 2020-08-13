Noise from The Lights causes nearby resident to move

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Designed to entertain, from new bars to live music, The Lights has become a headache for nearby neighbors.

“It’s very loud when you have to work in the morning and have to listen to that until midnight to 1 o’clock in the morning,” Paige Johnston of West Fargo said. “It’s hard to get up.”

Johnston says the noise is too much.

It’s more than an inconvenience, it’s forcing her out of her home.

“I’m moving because of it,” Johnston said. “Just getting up in the morning, it’s hard to do when you are listening to that all night.”

She says the concerts should end earlier, especially during the week, wondering about the city’s noise ordinance.

According to city ordinance 15-14, it’s against the law for any person to “make loud, unnecessary, or unusual noise or any noise which either annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others within the limits of the city of West Fargo.”

And the trouble goes beyond the noise.

“The traffic, people walking through your yard, everything that goes along with the concerts,” Johnston said. “It gets to be an awful lot.”

Another neighbor who did not want to go on camera tells us Johnston is not alone. It keeps her kids up at night, so she will be moving from the neighborhood as well.

The City of West Fargo has received multiple formal complaints about the noise coming from The Lights. They are working on compiling those documents for Valley News Live.

West Fargo city leaders say they are working with EPIC Events and West Fargo Events to address the issue.

To view the West Fargo noise ordinance, click here.

