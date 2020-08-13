Advertisement

ND COVID Vaccine Pilot Project

ND Vaccine Pilot Round Table
ND Vaccine Pilot Round Table(POV)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota is one of a handful of states that will be participating in a pilot project to plan for the distribution of a COVID vaccine. Molly Howell of the ND Division of Disease Control, shares the details of the controversial program. Scott Davis, Executive Director with the ND Indian Affairs Commission, gives his perspective as a contributor to the program in his representation of ND Native American tribes.

LIVE at 2:30 - Molly Howell, ND COVID Vaccine Program

Molly Howell, ND Div. of Disease Control, gives us all the details of the ND COVID Vaccine Program. Will it be mandatory for NDins?

Posted by POVnow on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

POVnow

Erica Solberg, ND Board of Higher Ed On Return To School

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Erica Solberg is a Student Member on the ND Board of Higher Education. How will colleges and universities be affected by changes to class sizes, social distancing and COVID testing requirements?

POVnow

Jason Lewis on Trump in MN, Walz Response To Unrest

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Jason Lewis was on yesterday’s ballot for the MN primary and President Trump is coming to MN on Monday. Will President Trump hold a rally at the Fargodome?

POVnow

Kamala Claims Trump Is Source Of Struggling Economy

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Kamala Harris claims President Trump's economy is the result of poor leadership. President Trump responds with graphs.

POVnow

Zach Raknerud On Biden Pick, House Package

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
ND (D-NPL) Candidate for Congress gave his thoughts on Kamala Harris as Biden’s VP pick. Also, he has a plan for essential worker hazard pay.

Latest News

POVnow

MN Primary Day With MN GOP Chair

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
Today is MN Primary Day and MN GOP Chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan, joined us from the GOP party featuring Michelle Fischbach.

POVnow

Joe Biden Announces VP Pic, MN Primary Day

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
VP Biden announces his VP pick, plus, today is primary day in MN. Who will face Chairman Collin Peterson in November? Will Ilhan Omar hold on to win or not?

POVnow

Moorhead Schools Releases Learning Plan

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
Moorhead Public Schools released their 2020-2021 learning plan with elementary school students returning for in-person classes, middle and high school students taking on the new hybrid schedule.

POVnow

AG Ellison Fines MN Rodeo

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
|
By Anna Johnson
MN AG Keith Ellison fines a small town MN rodeo group $25,000 per infraction. Jordan Rahier joins us to talk about what they are doing in Effie, MN to defend their freedoms.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.