ND COVID Vaccine Pilot Project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota is one of a handful of states that will be participating in a pilot project to plan for the distribution of a COVID vaccine. Molly Howell of the ND Division of Disease Control, shares the details of the controversial program. Scott Davis, Executive Director with the ND Indian Affairs Commission, gives his perspective as a contributor to the program in his representation of ND Native American tribes.

