Moorhead police searching for more information on early morning burglary call

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are hoping to hear from more witnesses in connection to a burglary call to an apartment complex.

The call came in around 2 Thursday morning to the 3200 block of 9th St. S.

The news team at Valley News Live heard scanner chat indicate someone tried breaking into an apartment there and then took off.

Scanner traffic also indicated they were searching for a white SUV, but police cannot confirm that.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to look into this story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.