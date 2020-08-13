Advertisement

Moorhead police searching for more information on early morning burglary call

Police responded to this apartment for reports of a burglary, but witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation.
Police responded to this apartment for reports of a burglary, but witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation.(Brian Sherrod, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are hoping to hear from more witnesses in connection to a burglary call to an apartment complex.

The call came in around 2 Thursday morning to the 3200 block of 9th St. S.

The news team at Valley News Live heard scanner chat indicate someone tried breaking into an apartment there and then took off.

Scanner traffic also indicated they were searching for a white SUV, but police cannot confirm that.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to look into this story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Authorities identify John Doe found in North Dakota in 1982

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Authorities have identified a John Doe whose body was found in the Missouri River near Williston in 1982.

Valley Today

One person arrested after car, foot chase in West Fargo

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Police tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver kept going and eventually ditched the vehicle and ran off.

News

Loved ones remember Perham couple killed in motorcycle accident during Sturgis Rally

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A Perham couple died Tuesday afternoon doing what they loved most, riding bikes at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Noise from The Lights causes nearby resident to move

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Neighbors question concerts running into the night.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Aug 12

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 2

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Family, Friends remember Perham couple killed in motorcycle accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Noise from "The Lights" causing trouble for nearby residents

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD