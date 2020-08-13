Advertisement

Loved ones remember Perham couple killed in motorcycle accident during Sturgis Rally

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A heartbreaking situation Wednesday night for family and friends remembering the life of loved ones.

A Perham couple died Tuesday afternoon doing what they loved most, riding bikes at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

"All I know is that there are two more Harley Angels in Heaven right now," friend Annie Squires says.

There wasn't much Jim Neyens loved more than riding his motorcycle. He never missed a trip to South Dakota for the 10-day Sturgis Rally. This year, taking the woman he loved most, Mary Aitken.

"Jim lived and died by his motorcycle," friend Nicole Hall says. "The world is a little bit upside down today because he's no longer here."

Jim and Mary were together for nearly two decades. The couple died Tuesday when they took a sharp turn and their motorcycle overturned.

They were on their way back to Sturgis from Montana.

"People say that when somebody dies, but honestly, he was one of a kind," Hall says. "There's nobody else like him. He had a solid heart of gold. He really did."

Hall has known Jim for 20 years. She says he had a personality bigger than Broadway and hugs bigger than a bear. Adding, he and Mary fit together like a hand and glove.

"Two wonderful people that have the biggest, beautiful hearts," Squires says. "I never ever saw anything bad about them."

Squires has been riding with Jim for the last three years. She's still in Sturgis, saying it won't ever be the same without Jim and Mary.

"His motto was you work hard, you play hard," Squires says. "He loved being on his motorcycle. I think if he had a wish of a way he would go, it would have been the way he went."

"The only ending he might change is that Mary was with him," Hall says. "But in a way, I think that's why it happened. They were meant to be together forever."

Family and friends add they’re working on starting an annual motorcycle rally in Jim and Mary’s honor.

