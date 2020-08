FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jason Lewis was on yesterday’s ballot for the MN primary and President Trump is coming to MN on Monday. Will President Trump hold a rally at the Fargodome?

Jason Lewis was on yesterday's ballot for the MN primary and President Trump is coming to MN on Monday. Will President Trump hold a rally at the Fargodome? -Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.