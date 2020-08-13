Advertisement

UPDATE: Fire at NDSU is extinguished

NDSU fire
NDSU fire(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The fire is now extinguished.

It started before 1 p.m. on the first floor in a research lab.

Fire crews were able to contain it to the one room.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, and no word on how much the cost of the damages will be.

Classes will be starting on August 24th, so the Fargo Fire Department and the university will be working with students who use the building.

ORIGINAL: North Dakota State University is notifying students and faculty of a fire on campus.

According to a tweet, the Fargo Fire Department is responding to a fire at Ladd Hall.

NDSU is asking people to stay away from the area.

According to the university’s website, Ladd Hall is listed as the chemistry building.

We currently have a Valley News Live reporter on scene gathering more information.

Stick with Valley News Live for the most up-to-date information as it becomes available.

Latest News

News

Fargo police warns of scammer identifying as attorney

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Scammer identifying as local attorney.

News

News - Noon News August 13 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 13 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 13

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

Mr. Food - Tuna Twist - August 13

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Sports

NSIC suspends all sports competion through December 31

Updated: 4 hours ago
NSIC suspends all sports competion through December 31

News

Semi goes up in flames, driver no where to be found

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started and why the semi was left by the side of the road.

News

President Trump set to visit Minnesota next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
As Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden kicks off his campaign with newly-selected vice president Kamala Harris, President Trump has announced his plans to visit Minnesota.

News

Two arrested, 11 lbs of meth found after MN drug raid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
During they search, they found 11.6 pounds of meth, nine pounds of marijuana and over $72,000 in cash. The meth has an estimated street value of around $150,000.

News

Fargo Police searching for man involved in fight that put one person in the hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Anyone with information on the man involved should call police at 701-241-5777 or text-a-tip at 701-451-7660.