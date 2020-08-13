Advertisement

Fargo police warns of scammer identifying as attorney

Phone scam
Phone scam(AP images)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department received a report of a scam where the caller identified themselves as an attorney soliciting money for a grandson who had been involved in a crash, was injured and in jail.

Money was requested in the form of bitcoin for bail. The information provided by the scammer comes back to a legitimate attorney, and when the number called from was web searched, it also came back to that attorney.

Please be aware scammers use real names and software to change their number on your caller ID to look legitimate. What is not legitimate is an attorney, law enforcement officer, or medical staff calling and asking for payment in the form of bitcoin or gift cards.

