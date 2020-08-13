Fargo Police searching for man involved in fight that put one person in the hospital

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is still recovering in the hospital after a fight got out of hand behind a downtown Fargo bar.

Police say 43-year-old Timothy Burg (pictured above) was taken to the hospital after he was in a fight with a man behind the Bismarck on Friday, Aug. 7.

The other man involved in the fight took off before emergency crews arrived.

Authorities say that man is described as black, medium build with short hair. At the time of the fight he was wearing light colored shorts and a dark shirt.

Anyone with information on the man involved should call police at 701-241-5777 or text-a-tip at 701-451-7660.

