Fargo police launch tip411 mobile app for residents to stay connected with department

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is launching a new app to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips from their smartphone.

Developed by tip411, the app puts a powerful new crime-fighting tool into the hands of the community members of all ages. The app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store.

The app and tip411 anonymous text a tip system are 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.

Residents without a smartphone will still be able to send an anonymous text a tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword FARGOPD and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.fargopolice.com.

