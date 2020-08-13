Advertisement

Fargo police launch tip411 mobile app for residents to stay connected with department

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is launching a new app to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips from their smartphone.

Developed by tip411, the app puts a powerful new crime-fighting tool into the hands of the community members of all ages. The app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store.

The app and tip411 anonymous text a tip system are 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.

Residents without a smartphone will still be able to send an anonymous text a tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword FARGOPD and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.fargopolice.com.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Care19 Alert app aims to help reduce spread of COVID-19

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
App will notify users of possible COVID-19 exposure.

News

News - Fire at NDSU is extinguished

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Fargo police warns of scammer identifying as attorney

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Scammer identifying as local attorney.

Breaking News

UPDATE: Fire at NDSU is extinguished

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
North Dakota State University is notifying students and faculty of a fire on campus.

Latest News

News

News - Noon News August 13 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 13 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 13

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Tuna Twist - August 13

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Sports

NSIC suspends all sports competion through December 31

Updated: 5 hours ago
NSIC suspends all sports competion through December 31

News

Semi goes up in flames, driver no where to be found

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started and why the semi was left by the side of the road.