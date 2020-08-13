Advertisement

Bystander rescues family pet after house goes up in flames

No one was home at the time of the fire
FILE
FILE (WAGM)
By Andrea Larson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, ND (Valley News Live) - A bystander rescued a family pet from the backyard of a home, after the house went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

The Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 1697 South 38th Street shortly after 4pm on a report of a house fire. When fire crews arrived they found a large fire on the outside of the house. Authorities say it was burning up the exterior and making its way to the roof.

The people who live there were not home at the time. A bystander noticed their pet in the backyard and rescued it.

Fire investigators say there is significant damage to the house, but they do not have a damage estimate at this time. There were no injuries to residents or fire department personnel.

The fire department responded with five engines, one ladder truck, one command vehicle staffed with eighteen personnel. The fire department was assisted by the Grand Forks Police Department and Altru Ambulance.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breaking down amount of PPE for K-12, college

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
The first day of school is fast approaching for K-12 and college students across the Valley.

News

Valley News Live at 6:00PM: PPE in schools

Updated: 53 minutes ago
PPE in schools

POVnow

Jason Lewis on Trump in MN, Walz Response To Unrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Jason Lewis was on yesterday’s ballot for the MN primary and President Trump is coming to MN on Monday. Will President Trump hold a rally at the Fargodome?

POVnow

Kamala Claims Trump Is Source Of Struggling Economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Kamala Harris claims President Trump's economy is the result of poor leadership. President Trump responds with graphs.

Latest News

POVnow

Zach Raknerud On Biden Pick, House Package

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
ND (D-NPL) Candidate for Congress gave his thoughts on Kamala Harris as Biden’s VP pick. Also, he has a plan for essential worker hazard pay.

News

State seeks to address shortage of special education teachers, as FM parents express concern on upcoming year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
North Dakota is putting federal money into an effort to get more special education teachers into schools across the state

News

News - State seeks to address shortage of special education teachers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Point of View August 12 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View August 12 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View August 12 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4