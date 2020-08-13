Bystander rescues family pet after house goes up in flames

GRAND FORKS, ND (Valley News Live) - A bystander rescued a family pet from the backyard of a home, after the house went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

The Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 1697 South 38th Street shortly after 4pm on a report of a house fire. When fire crews arrived they found a large fire on the outside of the house. Authorities say it was burning up the exterior and making its way to the roof.

The people who live there were not home at the time. A bystander noticed their pet in the backyard and rescued it.

Fire investigators say there is significant damage to the house, but they do not have a damage estimate at this time. There were no injuries to residents or fire department personnel.

The fire department responded with five engines, one ladder truck, one command vehicle staffed with eighteen personnel. The fire department was assisted by the Grand Forks Police Department and Altru Ambulance.

