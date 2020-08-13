Backpacks given outside WF elementary as part of supply drive

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People lined up Thursday afternoon for free backpacks filled with school supplies before classes officially began.

The event was held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Aurora Elementary in West Fargo as part of the United Way Cass Clay’s school supply drive for needy families.

“Typically we would distribute at the FARGODOME in more of a mass setting. And so we now have nine smaller distributions that are done outdoors,” United Way Cass Clay Community Engagement Director Tiffany McShane said.

McShane said Thursday was the third time they’ve distributed backpacks. This year, the drive was spread out over nine days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for all of our students who have a need for school supplies and a backpack to come out and to get the things that they need.” West Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Beth Slette said.

United Way Cass Clay is planning to distribute more than 6,000 backpacks at the end of the nine days. On Thursday, volunteers gave away approximately 700 of them.

The next giveaway is scheduled for Monday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at S.G. Reinertsen Elementary School in Moorhead.

