Advertisement

Authorities identify John Doe found in North Dakota in 1982

The body was found in the Missouri River east of Williston on June 22, 1982
The body was found in the Missouri River east of Williston on June 22, 1982(AP)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) -

Authorities have identified a John Doe whose body was found in the Missouri River near Williston in 1982.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the man as Phillip Peterson.

The man’s body was exhumed on Monday in hopes of bringing closure to family members.

Authorities say a potential family member contacted the sheriff’s office after seeing images of the man’s tattoos on the news.

The combination of a name and new technologies for digital forensics helped authorities positively identify the man as Peterson.

His body was found in the Missouri River east of Williston on June 22, 1982. Investigators at the time were unable to identify him, and he was buried in an unmarked grave.

Latest News

Valley Today

One person arrested after car, foot chase in West Fargo

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Police tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver kept going and eventually ditched the vehicle and ran off.

Valley Today

Moorhead police searching for more information on early morning burglary call

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The news team at Valley News Live heard scanner chat indicate someone tried breaking into an apartment there and then took off.

News

Loved ones remember Perham couple killed in motorcycle accident during Sturgis Rally

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A Perham couple died Tuesday afternoon doing what they loved most, riding bikes at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Noise from The Lights causes nearby resident to move

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Neighbors question concerts running into the night.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Aug 12

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 12 - Part 2

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Family, Friends remember Perham couple killed in motorcycle accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Noise from "The Lights" causing trouble for nearby residents

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD