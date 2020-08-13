Advertisement

An inside look at what school buses will look like amid COVID-19

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Students coming back in September can expect school buses to look different as they travel to and from school. Valley News Live took your transportation questions to the experts.

Transportation Director Brad Redmond for West Fargo schools says the goal is to keep students spaced out as much as possible.

"Coming to school on Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Thursday-Friday, we're going to have a little more breathing room than normal on the school bus," said Brad Redmond, Transportation Director West Fargo Public Schools.

Students will need to scan their RFID card to get on and off the bus.

"We're doing that so we can do contact tracing, in the event, there's a covid breakout," said Redmond.

When students are boarding the bus, they will be asked to go the back of the bus first.

"We're going to try to spread students out as much as possible, have them wear masks, and have drivers wear masks," said Redmond.

Redmond said seating is going to be more spaced out, and there will be one person per seat. If they need to double kids up, siblings will sit together. They will unload students from the front of the bus to the back.

"That should help us keep some of the cross traffic and students congregating so much on the bus," said Redmond.

The school district says that plexiglass is not allowed on buses right now, that would need to be approved by the DOT.

Officials said all buses would be sanitized daily, trying to go the extra mile to keep your kids safe.

