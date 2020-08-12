Advertisement

Woman dubbed ‘Grandma Killer’ will spend rest of life in MN prison

This photo provided by the South Padre Island Police Department shows Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, Minn., who was arrested by federal deputy marshals Thursday, April 19, 2018, at a restaurant in South Padre Island, Texas. Investigators believe she killed her husband in Minnesota then fled to Florida where she used the same gun to slay her doppelganger with the intention of assuming her identity. Riess had been on the run since at least late March. (South Padre Island Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by the South Padre Island Police Department shows Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, Minn., who was arrested by federal deputy marshals Thursday, April 19, 2018, at a restaurant in South Padre Island, Texas. Investigators believe she killed her husband in Minnesota then fled to Florida where she used the same gun to slay her doppelganger with the intention of assuming her identity. Riess had been on the run since at least late March. (South Padre Island Police Department via AP)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KASSON, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota woman who earlier pleaded guilty to killing a woman in Florida has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to killing her husband before going on the run.

58-year-old Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the March 2018 shooting death of her husband, David Riess, at their southern Minnesota home.

Lois Riess was returned to Minnesota last month after pleading guilty to killing Pamela Hutchinson in Florida.

Authorities alleged Riess targeted Hutchinson because they looked alike and Riess intended to steal her identity.

She received a life sentence in December after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in Hutchinson’s death.

