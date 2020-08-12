Weather
Watch live at 4:30PM: Trump holds news conference
(KY3)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Latest News
News
Watch live at 3:30PM: Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris hold first joint 2020 campaign event
Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch live: Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris hold first join
Coronavirus
2:00PM Live Webstream: Governor Walz News Conference
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
David Spofford
2:00PM Lve Webstream: Governor Walz News Conference
News
Fargo man gets no prison time after arrest for sexually abusing girl
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Joshua Peguero
Raymond Terrance Reid, 36, of Fargo won’t do prison time after he was arrested for sexually abusing a 12-year-old and having child porn.
News
Mr. Food Chopstick Veggie Fried Rice - August 12
Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
News
News - Noon News August 12 - Part 2
Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Forecast
Weather - Noon Weather - August 12
Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
News
News - Noon News August 12 - Part 1
Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
News
Census workers may soon be at your front door
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Jordan Schroeer
The city says the state of Minnesota has the highest self-response rate in the nation with 72.6%, and the city of Moorhead has an even higher response rate at 73.6%.
News
Local colleges answering back to school questions over Zoom meeting
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Brian Sherrod
Minnesota State University and The University of North Dakota students can join a Zoom meeting this afternoon to receive the latest updates involving back to school practices for the upcoming fall semester.
News
News - Fargo Police: One dead, one hurt in crash
Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY