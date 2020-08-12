Advertisement

Watch live at 4:30PM: Trump holds news conference

(KY3)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Watch live at 3:30PM: Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris hold first joint 2020 campaign event

Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus

2:00PM Live Webstream: Governor Walz News Conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
By David Spofford
News

Fargo man gets no prison time after arrest for sexually abusing girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Joshua Peguero
Raymond Terrance Reid, 36, of Fargo won’t do prison time after he was arrested for sexually abusing a 12-year-old and having child porn.

Mr. Food Chopstick Veggie Fried Rice - August 12

Updated: 4 hours ago
News - Noon News August 12 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 12

Updated: 4 hours ago
News - Noon News August 12 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Census workers may soon be at your front door

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Jordan Schroeer
The city says the state of Minnesota has the highest self-response rate in the nation with 72.6%, and the city of Moorhead has an even higher response rate at 73.6%.

Local colleges answering back to school questions over Zoom meeting

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Brian Sherrod
Minnesota State University and The University of North Dakota students can join a Zoom meeting this afternoon to receive the latest updates involving back to school practices for the upcoming fall semester.

News - Fargo Police: One dead, one hurt in crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY