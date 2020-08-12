Suggestion to Mandate: West Acres Mall to require masks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The largest mall in North Dakota is mandating that all of its customers wear a mask. West Acres’ new policy starts Monday, August 17.

“I think it’s a good idea so the coronavirus doesn’t spread to everybody,” Tyrell Heck of Fargo said.

The mall saying with over 80 percent of the stores already requiring face coverings. This is the next step to keep customers safe.

Shoppers say it’s part of being courteous to those around you.

“I think it will really help the older people,” Alex Tschakart said. “It is what it is”

A Facebook post on the West Acres page says these precautions were put into place now as we are headed into the busiest shopping season of the year.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Beginning August 17th, visitors to West Acres, along with all mall employees, will be required to wear... Posted by West Acres on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

But not everyone is on board with the new protocol.

“I don’t like it a lot,” Alex Senf of Fargo said. “I feel like it’s uncomfortable and not really a fashion statement.”

Some people tell Valley News Live that this move is going to cost the mall customers. They say they won’t be coming back until the mask mandate is over.”

Children five and under are not required but are encouraged to wear a mask. All other visitors and employees must wear one.

Masks can be taken off when eating or drinking in the mall.

