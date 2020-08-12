Advertisement

Fargo Police: One dead, one hurt in crash

Area blocked off as police investigate
Fargo Police block off area after crash.
Fargo Police block off area after crash.(Valley News Live)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo Police say one person is dead and another is hurt after a crash in north Fargo.

The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. in the 400 block of 11th Avenue North.

Officers are still investigating at the scene.

The road is closed off from 4th Street to 5th Street on 11th Avenue North.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

