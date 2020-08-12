Fargo Police: One dead, one hurt in crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo Police say one person is dead and another is hurt after a crash in north Fargo.

The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. in the 400 block of 11th Avenue North.

Officers are still investigating at the scene.

The road is closed off from 4th Street to 5th Street on 11th Avenue North.

