More questions than answers following Summit League decision to postpone fall sports

Coaches and administrators react to the announcement to postpone to Spring 2021
North Dakota State Women's Soccer(KVLY)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Summit League has joined the growing list of college conferences across the country to postpone fall sports to the spring.

While there is some hope for what the future may look like, in the present there are so many questions without answers for teams here in the Red River Valley.

“Once the NCAA came out from having guidelines to requirements I think that was kind of a tipping point last week and I think that made others think through, is this the right time to potentially pursue the spring,” University of North Dakota Athletic Director Bill Chaves said Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the league made the announcement to postpone.

Initially The Summit League pushed the start of fall sports back and settled on a conference only schedule.

Volleyball, Men’s and Women’s Cross Country, and Men’s and Women’s Soccer will now have to wait to get their season’s going.

It’s an eventuality North Dakota State Women’s Soccer Head Coach Mike Regan was prepared for.

“We’ve prepared that we were having a season but in the back of your mind you kind of know that this was coming,” Regan said.

Regan said there was mixed emotions from the players on his team after they learned of the results of the vote held by the league’s President’s Council Monday.

“You’ve got a freshman group of ten that, you know, some of them missed out on their senior year of high school seasons, so they’ve been through it. They’ve seen it. You’ve got a senior group that on the other end of the spectrum of is this the last hurrah? You know is this the last opportunity?”

Among the questions Regan has now are, what will fall look like? Will he be able to hold practices and keep his team ready for when the time to play eventually comes?

Which are questions shared by Chaves.

“It kind of feels like the calendar could be flipped a bit. So maybe the Spring and the Fall flip and that could be the case. We’ve got to get guidance though,” Chaves said.

Guidance which has yet to come from the NCAA.

Chaves remains optimistic a spring season will happen if there is a way to have more testing with more immediate results more widely available.

“Until you know otherwise you keep planning to do something for this academic year,” Chaves said.

The optimism is shared by Regan now he knows that spring is a target, “We still have a lot of opportunities moving forward to continue to train, continue to prepare and I think from a student-athlete perspective that’s the things that we can control.”

