Local colleges answering back to school questions over Zoom meeting

Minnesota State University and The University of North Dakota students can join a Zoom meeting this afternoon to receive the latest updates involving back to school practices for the upcoming fall semester.
Face masks, social distancing and regular temperature checks are a fact of life in every district with students on campus. But how are students coping with the changes?
Face masks, social distancing and regular temperature checks are a fact of life in every district with students on campus. But how are students coping with the changes?
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two local colleges answering the questions from students and their families pertaining to their safety as they return back to school.

Minnesota State University and The University of North Dakota students can join a Zoom meeting this afternoon to receive the latest updates.

To provide a back to school breakdown, Minnesota State University is providing a 12-page Return to Campus Plan that has been broken down into six categories.

· Everyone on campus is required to wear a mask.

· Self-screening services will be placed at entrances, classrooms and labs.

· If students happen to be positive with COVID-18, they will work directly with the Dean of Students Office to get their absences approved, notify employees and coordinate support services.

· Staff says that they are still planning to reopen their offices, departments and programs before or on August 17th.  

· Full details can be found here: https://www.mnstate.edu/globalassets/general/dragons-care-covid-19/dragons-care-plan.pdf

The University of North Dakota also providing a rundown of their back to school plans.

· The campus will provide a primary entrance and exit.

· Hand sanitizer and wet wipe stations will also be provided.

· Signs will be displayed to limit hallways congestion and crowding.

· In classroom settings, staff will be physically distanced behind a marked area and plexiglass shield.

· The start date is still unknown at this time.

· Full details can be found here: http://blogs.und.edu/und-today/2020/06/unds-smart-restart-plan-for-fall-2020-overview/

The Q&A Forum is set to begin for both campuses tonight at 6:00pm over Zoom.

This meeting can be viewed on their individual Facebook pages.

