Fargo man gets no prison time after arrest for sexually abusing girl

Raymond Terrance Reid, 36, pleaded guilty last week at Cass County District Court to lesser charges.
Raymond Terrance Reid of Fargo avoided prison time after he was arrested for charges related to child sex crimes.
Raymond Terrance Reid of Fargo avoided prison time after he was arrested for charges related to child sex crimes.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Fargo man won’t do prison time after he was arrested for sexually abusing a 12-year-old and having child porn.

Raymond Terrance Reid, 36, was originally charged in March with gross sexual imposition and possession of child pornography. Yet, on August 5 Reid pleaded guilty in Cass County District Court to lesser charges that don’t carry such a stiff penalty.

Reid pleaded guilty to the charges of contributing to the delinquency or deprivation of a minor and possession of certain materials prohibited, according to court records.

Records showed he was credited for serving 143 days in the Cass County Jail.

Reid was ultimately sentenced to three years of probation and required to register as a sex offender.

Investigators said a girl told her mother that Reid “showed her a video with naked people on it” and touched her inappropriately.

According to court documents, law enforcement discovered child porn on his phone when they confiscated it. The girl was reportedly assaulted throughout a four year period.

