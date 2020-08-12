Advertisement

Census workers may soon be at your front door

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead says census workers may soon be knocking on your front door.

The city says the state of Minnesota has the highest self-response rate in the nation with 72.6%, and the city of Moorhead has an even higher response rate at 73.6%.

If someone does come to your door to collect information they should have a valid ID badge with their photograph on it, a US Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.

If you’re ever concerned about activity in your neighborhood, you can always call your local law enforcement.

