Census workers may soon be at your front door

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead says census workers may soon be knocking on your front door.

The city says the state of Minnesota has the highest self-response rate in the nation with 72.6%, and the city of Moorhead has an even higher response rate at 73.6%.

If someone does come to your door to collect information they should have a valid ID badge with their photograph on it, a US Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.

If you’re ever concerned about activity in your neighborhood, you can always call your local law enforcement.

