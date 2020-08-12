Advertisement

Bids come up short on ND Cold War missile site

This Cold War Missile Site is under negotiations to find a sale price.
This Cold War Missile Site is under negotiations to find a sale price.(Pifer's Auctions)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An auction for a former missile site in northeastern North Dakota fell short of the hoped-for price Tuesday.

Over 70 bidders were registered online to bid on the 50-acre, double-fenced, Cold War-era site near Fairdale.

Leslie Volochenko of Mandan bought the property in 2012 and put it up for sale since he hopes to move to Texas.

Dave Keller of Pifer’s Auction & Realty conducted the auction but says the highest bidder fell short of the nearly half-million-dollar price Volochenko hoped to get.

Keller says they are negotiating with the highest bidder, who is a man from North Dakota, and hope to have things figured out by the end of the week.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the site includes a command bunker and 14 missile launch tubes.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Report: Massive fire in downtown St. Paul set on purpose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
A four-day search found no human remains, and no one was unaccounted for.

Valley Today

Woman dubbed ‘Grandma Killer’ will spend rest of life in MN prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Lois Riess was returned to Minnesota last month after pleading guilty to killing Pamela Hutchinson in Florida.

News

Suggestion to Mandate: West Acres Mall to require masks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Customers and employees will be required to wear a mask.

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 11 - Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Aug 11

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Aug 7

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 11 - Part 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - West Acres requiring masks August 17

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 11 - Part 2

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

POVnow

MN Primary Day With MN GOP Chair

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Today is MN Primary Day and MN GOP Chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan, joined us from the GOP party featuring Michelle Fischbach.