Advertisement

87 new Covid cases, 2 additional deaths in ND

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 87 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths linked to the illness.

In total, 120 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 2.0%.

There are now 1,099 active cases in North Dakota, with 58 patients hospitalized.

6,815 are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

470 new cases, 12 additional deaths in MN

Updated: moments ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 470 new cases of COVID-19 along with 12 additional deaths today.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

US enters deal for 100 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By staff
The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the FDA but is already being manufactured, so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health authorities in New Zealand were scrambling Wednesday to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the nation’s largest city went back into lockdown.

National

World’s last Blockbuster store offers Airbnb experience

Updated: 5 hours ago
During a time when many businesses are struggling to stay afloat, the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, is defying the odds.

Coronavirus

Teenage Chili’s hostess says a large group of women attacked her after she tried to enforce COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
A 17-year-old hostess at Chili’s was reportedly attacked by a group of more than 11 women after she told them they could not all sit together, per the restaurant’s COVID-19 social distancing policies.

National

Trump administration reaches major COVID-19 vaccine deal with Moderna

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the FDA but is already being manufactured, so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly.

Coronavirus

New Zealand reports additional COVID-19 case, four more ‘probable’ cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 and four more "probable" cases on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Ballot drop boxes next legal fight in voting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail this fall as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.