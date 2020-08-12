87 new Covid cases, 2 additional deaths in ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 87 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths linked to the illness.

In total, 120 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 2.0%.

There are now 1,099 active cases in North Dakota, with 58 patients hospitalized.

6,815 are listed as recovered.

