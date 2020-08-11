Advertisement

West Fargo approved hybrid plan for the start of school

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Add West Fargo to the list of school districts that have opted for the hybrid plan to begin the school year this fall.

This means students will be learning in and out of the classroom.

After asking for parents, staff, and health professionals to weigh in about what should happen this fall, the “Return to Learn Plan” was approved with the district beginning with a hybrid model.

“The strength of this plan truly is that it is made from teachers, educational support staff, our EL community, it’s made from our special ed department,” WFEA President Jordan Willgohs said. “Basically, everyone who is going to have something to do when we reopen has been involved in the creation of this plan.”

Students will be on campus two days a week, have Wednesdays off, and two days of online instruction.

Also, if conditions remain the same, the district is currently classified as “in the green” which means 50-90 percent can be on campus.

Students would be asked to wear a mask in all common spaces including buses, hallways, bathrooms, and in the classroom if not able to social distance.

School leaders said there’s a lot of detail to be worked out, but the priority is safety and masking sure no teacher’s or student’s needs are ignored.

“How are we going to carry those things forward? How are we going to pay for different things? How are we going to have technical support for those that need it?” board member Jon Erickson said. “It’s not all in stone because you’re still learning things. Which teachers are going to be able to be online, which aren’t. Which students are going to be alone, which aren’t. You can’t plan until you know that so that’s why we’re still working through that process.”

“Paying attention to the most vulnerable of our students and as well as respecting the needs of our staff,” Dr. Kara Gravley-Stack said.

The school board said their ultimate goal is to get all students back in the classroom but must make sure it is safe to do so first.

“I can not reiterate enough,” West Fargo Superintendent Beth Slette said. “Our goal is to get our children back in school full time as quickly as possible and keep our staff and community safe in the meantime.”

Read the complete layout of the “WFPS Return to Learn Plan” here.

View the WFPS board meeting here.

