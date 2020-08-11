West Acres Mall requiring mall employees and visitors to wear masks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Acres mall announced today visitors and all mall employees will be required to wear a mask.

In a Facebook post, children age 5 and under will be exempt from wearing a mask.

They are, however, strongly encouraged to wear masks when possible.

Additionally, masks may be removed while eating or drinking.

The mall says 80% of their store space already had mask mandates in place, the necessary next step is a mall-wide mask mandate.

In their post, they say the mandate will provide the safest experience for everyone inside West Acres, especially as the busy shopping season of the year gets closer.

