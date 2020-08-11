Advertisement

West Acres Mall requiring mall employees and visitors to wear masks

(KVLY)
By Michael Collett
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Acres mall announced today visitors and all mall employees will be required to wear a mask.

In a Facebook post, children age 5 and under will be exempt from wearing a mask.

They are, however, strongly encouraged to wear masks when possible.

Additionally, masks may be removed while eating or drinking.

The mall says 80% of their store space already had mask mandates in place, the necessary next step is a mall-wide mask mandate.

In their post, they say the mandate will provide the safest experience for everyone inside West Acres, especially as the busy shopping season of the year gets closer.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo police warns of customer service scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Beware of this new type of scam.

News

Fargo police warns of stimulus package scams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Beware of stimulus package scam.

News

News - Noon News August 11 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 11 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

Mr. Food Sheet Pan Mac 'N' Cheese - August 11

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 11

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Update: Suspected Murderer Taken Into Custody In Wahpeton - August 11

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

332 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths reported in Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Updated COVID-19 data for Minnesota.

News

After being arrested on state charges, Minnesota man now indicted on federal charges related to child porn

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
A man from Thief River Falls, Minnesota is now facing several federal charges related to child pornography after he was arrested in February on six state charges.

News

News - Fargo Public Schools Hybrid

Updated: 5 hours ago
FPS Hybrid