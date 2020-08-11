Summit League postpones fall sports to Spring 2021

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Summit League announced the President’s Council voted unanimously Monday to postpone fall sports regular seasons and championships to Spring 2021.

This will affect men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.

“The health, safety and welfare of the league’s student-athletes, coaches and staffs were at the forefront of this decision,” The Summit League said in a release.

More information to come.

