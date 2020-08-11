Advertisement

St. Cloud Diocese reaches multi-million settlement in sex abuse cases

(WAGM)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - The Diocese of St. Cloud has filed for bankruptcy after reaching a $22.5 million settlement with clergy abuse survivors.

The diocese announced its plans to file for bankruptcy in 2018 to pay for claims dating back to the 1950s filed by 70 people against 42 priests.

After lengthy negotiations with attorneys, the diocese filed for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Monday.

The $22.5 million settlement will be administered by an independent trustee appointed by the bankruptcy court, with input from a committee representing the survivors.

The settlement funding includes insurance and benefits coverage, cash and property from the diocese and contributions from parishes.

