News Producer/Traffic Reporter

(KKTV)
By David Spofford
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - KVLY-TV/KXJB-TV is looking for a creative producer to help craft our #1 rated newscasts. The ideal candidate will understand the difference between just stacking a newscast and crafting an engaging experience for the viewer. We are looking for someone who understands showcasing, pacing and wants to be part of a creative, aggressive and growing team.

Our next producer will also understand the importance of social media and digital strategies and will know how to leverage these strategies in our daily news gathering and reporting. Our producers are smart with good news judgment, strong broadcast and online writing skills. Critical thinking abilities are essential.

This person also produces traffic reports for our #1 rated morning show The Valley Today.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k) and of course a competitive salary. We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Television which currently holds stations in dozens of markets across the US. We are also the only television station in the Fargo market with a bureau in Washington D.C. staffed around the clock.

If you are ready for the challenge go to gray.tv/applynow or email ikew@valleynewslive.com and send your resume and references to:

Ike Walker
General Manager/News Director
Valley News Live
1350 21st Avenue South
Fargo, ND 58103

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

