Need help finding your polling place in MN? We’ve got you covered!

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesotans are heading to the polls for the primary election on this Tuesday, Aug. 11.

In the Red River Valley, a big race to watch is who will get the Republican primary win to go against Congressman Collin Peterson.

Fmr. Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach, Dr. Noel Collis and Dave Hughes are the more well-known candidates running for the spot. Rep. Peterson has worked for the 7th District of Minnesota since 1990 and is now the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.

Other local races will also see which candidates will advance to November.

If you’ve requested a mail-in ballot, it needs to be postmarked by Aug. 11 to be counted, or you can drop it off at your local election office by 3 p.m. on Aug. 11 as well.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and that’s where you can vote in person.

